DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holdings in the Company

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holdings in the Company 23-Dec-2022 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 December 2022

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")

Holdings in the Company

Walls & Futures (AQSE: WAFR), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, was yesterday informed that Vengrove, an investment management and advisory firm specialising in value add/opportunistic commercial and residential real estate, has a holding of 250,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). This equates to approximately 6.66% of the issued Ordinary Shares.

Joe McTaggart, CEO of Walls & Futures, stated, "We have been in talks with a number of possible strategic partners over the past 12 months, and we are delighted to have Vengrove on board. We look forward to working together to build on our strategy and drive growth in the new year."

The Company was also informed that Churchill Discretionary Asset Management no longer has a holding of Ordinary Shares.

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Category Code: HOL TIDM: WAFR LEI Code: 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Sequence No.: 211062 EQS News ID: 1521109 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521109&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2022 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)