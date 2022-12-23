UPM-Kymmene Corporation: UPM proceeds towards the final phases in its growth project in Uruguay

(UPM, Helsinki, 23 December 2022 at 14:00 EET) - UPM is finalizing the construction works of the new pulp mill in Uruguay and enters the final phases of the project. The start-up of the UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2023.



While the project work continues intensively, the finalization of the construction works is an important milestone in the project. Since the investment decision in July 2019, over 20,000 people have been involved in the various construction sites related to the growth investment, including the construction of the UPM Paso de los Toros mill, the pulp terminal in the port of Montevideo and the 11 housing areas around Paso de los Toros.

The project now proceeds with the finalization of the electrical, instrumental and automation works and commissioning. The auxiliary boilers and power boilers have been commissioned. Water intake and water treatment process as well as the process air system are already in use. The recovery boiler testing has started and is advancing well, and commissioning is progressing in all process areas.

Pictures: https://materialhub.upm.com/l/7jPW-LmgTNCS

UPM Pulp

UPM is one of the world's leading producers of northern softwood, birch and eucalyptus pulp. We supply global customers in end use segments such as tissue, specialty, packaging and graphic papers, and board, through our own sales and technical service networks close to customers in the APAC region and Europe. UPM Pulp operates four modern pulp mills - three in Finland and one in Uruguay - as well as eucalyptus plantations in Uruguay. UPM Pulp employs approximately 2,000 people.?The annual production capacity of our mills is 3.7 million tonnes of pulp. In 2019 we started the construction of a 2.1 million tonne/year greenfield eucalyptus pulp mill near Paso de los Toros in central Uruguay. The mill is scheduled to start up in the Q1 of 2023. Pulp Business is part of the UPM Fibres Business Area which combines the integrated production of pulp, energy and sawn timber with a synergistic supply chain of wood raw materials. www.upmpulp.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

