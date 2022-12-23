Anzeige
Freitag, 23.12.2022
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
WKN: 851297 ISIN: US4278661081 Ticker-Symbol: HSY 
Tradegate
23.12.22
10:46 Uhr
222,65 Euro
+1,05
+0,47 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2022 | 13:14
117 Leser
The Hershey Company: A Heartwarming Project Action Grant Recipient, Noel, Created "Thank You" Baskets for Local Veterans

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / The Hershey Company:

With help from a Heartwarming Project Action Grant, Noel and other student volunteers created "thank you" baskets for local veterans. Teens can receive a $250 grant to help strengthen and support their community. Apply by December 31, 2022.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Hershey Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Hershey Company
Website: http://www.thehersheycompany.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Hershey Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733163/A-Heartwarming-Project-Action-Grant-Recipient-Noel-Created-Thank-You-Baskets-for-Local-Veterans

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
