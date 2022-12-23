Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
Tradegate
23.12.22
13:57 Uhr
37,800 Euro
+0,700
+1,89 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,60037,80013:58
37,65037,80013:58
PR Newswire
23.12.2022 | 13:30
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Noreco: Successful Milestone on the Hook-Up and Commissioning of Tyra II

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached a milestone on the hook-up and commissioning campaign of Tyra II with the crane on the process module (the "TEG") now in permanent use. The milestone was planned for early Q1 2023 and is as such achieved ahead of schedule despite the challenging weather conditions earlier this month. The TEG crane is important for the project as it enables an efficient completion of the remaining scope of the hook-up, commissioning and start-up of Tyra II.

Contact:

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +4791528501
Email: ct@noreco.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noreco-successful-milestone-on-the-hook-up-and-commissioning-of-tyra-ii-301709598.html

NORECO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.