Rubean AG increases sales by 25 percent in 2022 Sales increased to over 0.8 million euros

Revenue forecast achieved Munich, December 23, 2022. FinTech company Rubean AG, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), Munich, will increase its revenue by 25 percent in fiscal year 2022 according to an initial calculation. In total, the company is expected to generate sales of more than EUR 0.8 million. "Our forecast, which was still adjusted in October of the year, will thus be slightly exceeded," says Rubean board member Dr. Hermann Geupel. The increase in revenue is the result of IT services as well as income from the growing use of the Rubean PhonePOS and GetPAYD payment acceptance solutions. Rubean's PhonePOS is increasingly being marketed by the German savings bank group for smaller user groups. Since the end of November this year, merchants and service providers have been able for the first time to accept Girocard payments with PIN entry in any amount on their smartphones without the need for additional acceptance hardware. This has enabled the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe to take a major step towards further developing the payment market, which the Girocard clearly dominates in this country with a market share of over 65%. Rubean is also generating additional revenue to an increasing extent through the successful use of GetPAYD with customers of the payment service provider Global Payment and the major Spanish-Central American bank BBVA, with whom Rubean has partnership ties. In the current fiscal year, Rubean added a major fundraising organization in the United Kingdom as a customer, in addition to delivery services in the Czech Republic and in Spain. "We are optimistic about the new fiscal year 2023 and expect sales to pick up strongly," Geupel continues. About Rubean: Rubean AG is a leading provider of software-only point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. In its nearly twenty-year history, Rubean has developed innovative solutions for the payments, finance and banking industries. This includes the PhonePOS mobile point-of-sale terminal solution, which was developed in collaboration with CCV. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, Rubean has offices in Hamburg, London, Tel Aviv and Tbilisi. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the over-the-counter markets in Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf and on Tradegate and Quotrix. If you have any questions, please contact: Anna Sammer german communications AG Rubean AG Jörg Bretschneider Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg +49 89 357560 +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40 anna.sammer@rubean.com presse@german-communications.com

