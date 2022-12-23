BloombergNEF Analyst Jenny Chase says the world installed 268 GW of new solar capacity in 2022, with annual installations expected to hit 315 GW in 2023. In a recent interview with pv magazine, Chase pointed to a large backlog of delivered PV modules in Europe that still have yet to be installed.pv magazine: How did the global market for PV installations develop in 2022? Jenny Chase: We have been surprised by the strong build in China, especially for residential and commercial - we initially expected 99 GW new build in China this year and have upped that to 126 GW (DC). Our current estimate for ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
