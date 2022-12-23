Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 22, 2022 its shareholders approved all of the resolutions proposed at the meeting, including the re-appointment of the Company's six directors (Nick Tintor, Mike Bandrowski, William Williams, Kristina Bates, Richard J. Mazur and James Maxwell), the re-appointment of the Company's auditors and the approval of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan (the "Amended SOP"), amended and restated restricted share unit plan (the "Amended RSU Plan") and the newly constituted equity-based deferred share unit plan (the "Equity DSU Plan" and together with the Amended SOP and the Amended RSU Plan, the "Equity Compensation Plans").

The Amended SOP is effective as of December 22, 2022 and amends and restates the stock option plan that was approved by the Company's shareholders at its December 14, 2021 meeting of shareholders. Stock options may be issued under the Amended SOP to bona fide directors, officers, employees, management company employees, consultants or company consultants of the Company. The Amended SOP is a fixed plan with a maximum of 15,839,712 common shares reserved for issuance thereunder, which includes 5,838,712 common shares already reserved for issuance in connection with stock options granted under the predecessor stock option plan. In the event a stock option expires unexercised, the common shares that were issuable thereunder will be added back to the maximum total under the Amended SOP.

The Amended RSU Plan is effective as of December 22, 2022 and amends and restates the restricted share unit plan that was approved by the Company's shareholders at its December 14, 2021 meeting of shareholders. Restricted share units ("RSUs") may be issued under the Amended RSU Plan to eligible employees, directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Amended RSU Plan is a fixed plan and the maximum number of common shares that may be issued under the Amended RSU Plan and the Equity DSU Plan is 4,385,000 common shares, including 385,000 common shares reserved for RSUs issued under the predecessor RSU plan. In the event an RSU or a deferred share unit ("DSU") expires without settling or if an RSU or DSU settles in cash, the common shares that were issuable thereunder will be added back to the foregoing maximum total.

The Equity DSU Plan is effective as of December 22, 2022. DSUs may be issued under the Equity DSU Plan to eligible directors and officers of the Company. The Equity DSU Plan is a fixed plan and the shared number of common shares that may be issued under the Equity DSU Plan and the Amended RSU Plan is 4,385,000 common shares, including 385,000 common shares reserved for RSUs issued under the predecessor RSU plan. In the event a DSU or an RSU expires without settling or if an RSU or DSU settles in cash, the common shares that were issuable thereunder will be added back to the foregoing maximum total.

Each of the Equity Compensation Plans includes various restrictions and limitations in accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). In addition, no RSUs or DSUs issued under the Equity Compensation Plans may vest before the date that is one year following the date of grant, subject to certain exceptions as set out in TSXV Policy 4.4. Each of the Equity Compensation Plans is subject to the final approval of the TSXV. For a more detailed summary of the terms and conditions of each of the Equity Compensation Plans, please see the Company's management information circular dated November 15, 2022 which is available on SEDAR, which also includes full copies of each of the Equity Compensation Plans.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns a 100% interest in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec. Big Ridge is the operator of the Hope Brook Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more detail regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Mike Bandrowski

President and CEO

For further information, please visit www.sedar.com or contact:

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP.

1400 - 18 King Street East

Toronto, ON M5C 1C4

Tel: 416-540-5480

Email: Mike@bigridgegold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

