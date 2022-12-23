Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: HILL) (OTC Pink: HSEEF) ("Hill Street" or the "Company"), a progressive bioscience implementation company that utilizes new technologies to provide innovative cannabis solutions and non-alcoholic beverage products, announces that as of December 22, 2022, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $700,000 (the "Offering").

The Company has issued 17,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.05 per Common Share, subject to adjustment in certain events and acceleration by the Company in the event that the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than or equal to CDN$0.08 for a period of ten consecutive days, provided that the accelerated time of expiry shall not be less than 60 days from the date that the Company gives notice exercising such right.

Craig Binkley, CEO stated, "We are pleased to have both new and existing investors participate in this financing, which allows the Company to further our important growth initiatives on both the Company's alcohol-free beverage and DehydraTECH licensing businesses. I am encouraged that insiders represent over 30% of the placement, which demonstrates our insiders' continued commitment to advancing Hill Street as a progressive global bioscience implementation company."

As previously announced, the net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund marketing, sales and growth initiatives of the Company's DehydraTECH licensing and alcohol-free beverage business lines (17% of net proceeds), for working capital and other general corporate purposes, and for investor relations activities (1% of net proceeds). The proceeds will not be used to make any payments to non-arm's length parties.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for approximately $232,000 worth of Units in the Offering, representing 32% of the Offering. Participation by the insiders in the Offering is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the consideration paid by such related parties does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. A material change report will be filed in connection with the participation of insiders in the Offering.

All securities issued in Offering are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: HILL)

Hill Street is a progressive bioscience implementation company that utilizes new technologies to provide innovative cannabis solutions and non-alcoholic beverage products globally. We are pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by leveraging our deep CPG expertise. We are currently developing the platform for our North American distribution around our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s ground-breaking DehydraTECH patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B sales of cannabis ingredients.

For more information:

Matthew Jewell, Chief Financial Officer

matthew@hillstreetbevco.com

