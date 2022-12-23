Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - Dr. B Dental Solutions has announced the launch of their care kit for denture wearers. The company is known for its innovative range of products for people with dentures, implants, and dental appliances. The kit is comprised of 6 different products including Adhesadent Denture Adhesive, Cleanadent Paste, Cleanadent Denture and Gum Wipes, Dental Prosthetic and Mouth Toothbrush, New and Improved Ultrasonic Cleaner, as well as their Liquid Crystal Soak Disinfectant Cleanser.

The kit addresses problems people face on a daily basis including - difficulty eating, bad breath, dry mouth, sore spots and infections. The company's 6 products are the only denture care products developed by an award winning dentist and to earn multiple American Dental Association (ADA) Seals of Acceptance.

There are only three major companies in the US that offer both denture adhesives and denture cleansers, and even less worldwide. Dr. B Dental Solutions is the only company to offer, in addition to superior denture adhesives and dental appliance cleaners, four unique new products with no competition that cater to the same market.

The care kit includes the following products:

The Adhesadent denture adhesive is zinc-free and has no artificial colors or flavors. It contains Advanced Copolymer B which provides extra retention, as well as Vitamins A, D, and E and Aloe Vera to help keep the mouth moist. It is the first denture adhesive to earn the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance.

The Cleanadent Paste is the only paste to earn the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance for all dental prosthetics - partial, full & implant dentures, as well as the entire mouth. It cleans and moisturizes with vitamins A, D, and E, aloe vera, tea tree oil and coconut oil. Cleanadent Wipes, with the same formulation, is the only dental wipe approved by the ADA. Cleanadent Paste is convenient and can be used anywhere.

The Liquid Crystal Disinfecting Soak Cleanser is the only cleanser that is effective against disease-causing bacteria and fungi. It kills Candida Albicans, Streptococcus, Staphylococcus, E. Coli and Actinomyces that can lead to diseases like thrush, pneumonia, stomatitis, respiratory illnesses, digestive infections, and many other serious health issues. It also eliminates odors, stains, and debris.

The Ultrasonic Cleaner mechanically cleans dentures and oral appliances with powerful ultrasonic waves for effective cleaning. Coming with 3 timer settings at 5, 10 and 15 minutes, it can be powered by both battery and USB. It is deep enough to accommodate both the top and bottom dentures simultaneously.

The Denture & Mouth Toothbrush is the latest addition to the kit. It can be used to clean the denture, but it is ideally used for the mouth to remove biofilm, debris and denture adhesive. It has been designed to have an ergonomic grip and a dual-sided head with extra soft bristles that adapts to the contour of the mouth and denture. The extra soft bristles are safe for implants, dentures, as well as the gums, cheeks, palate and tongue.

Dr. Lorin Berland, Founder and CEO of Dr. B Dental Solutions, says, "Coming from a family of denture wearers and having worked for a dentist in my early years making dentures, I knew what a big difference dentures can make in a person's life. From the beginning, I knew that these peoples' needs were not being met by stale old products that haven't improved in decades. I knew something had to be done. By listening to my patients I developed products that addressed their needs and wants. Literally all of our products came from the mouths of my patients. With Dr. B Dental Solutions, I can help millions of people live better lives every day."

About Dr. B Dental Solutions

Dr. B Dental Solutions has a complete range of products for people with dentures and oral appliances which address problems faced by such patients on a daily basis like dry mouth and oral infections. The company's products for dental prosthetics are the only such products in their categories to have received Multiple Seals of Acceptance from the American Dental Association (ADA). Dr. B. Dental Solutions was established by Dr. Lorin Berland, an internationally acclaimed cosmetic dentist with over 50 years of experience.

