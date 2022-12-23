Calgary, Alberta and Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. ("BURNCO" or "the Company") today announced it has closed the asset acquisition of Action Ready Mix, LLC ("Action Ready Mix"). The acquisition bolsters BURNCO's position within the Colorado front-range market by adding several ready-mix concrete plants in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Action Ready Mix is a local, family-owned concrete manufacturing business with over 70 employees serving the residential and commercial construction trade. It has been named a Best Workplace for its size by The Gazette newspaper based in Colorado Springs. Action Ready Mix employees have been offered the opportunity to join BURNCO with basically all employees planning to do so.

"BURNCO and Action Ready Mix absolutely complement each other in the Colorado market," said Tom Zais, BURNCO's CEO. "Both our companies have developed a unique position within the market as we employ local people to harvest local resources for local communities. We're both also committed to growing and strengthening operations in the dynamic front-range area of Colorado. We look forward to working with our new employees to expand BURNCO's service scope and enhance the servicing and support of local customers and communities."

Action Ready Mix operations and equipment will be re-branded to BURNCO in the near term.

Tod Knudsen, the owner of Action Ready Mix, said, "As a small company, we have had our share of considerable growth and success. We want our employees to continue on this path and to get to the next level, and we believe BURNCO is the best company with the talented leadership group to help accomplish this."

BURNCO has been tightly focused on growing its operations, both organically and through M&A activity in its U.S. and Canadian markets. This acquisition provides BURNCO with an expanded geographic and operational footprint in Colorado enabling it to service customers from Northern Denver to Pueblo. The Company is committed to increasing production capacity, expanding service offerings, enhancing customer service, and strengthening its local team.

After participating in a town hall with Action Ready Mix employees, BURNCO's Chairman Scott Burns said, "My son and I are very impressed with the company's leadership and their employees' alignment to the core operating values which Tod Knudsen has created. Such a foundation sets the stage for a swift integration of eager and capable employees who can help expand BURNCO's scope and strengthen our Colorado operations."

BURNCO Rock Products Ltd is a fourth generation family business established in Calgary in 1912 by James F. Burns. The Company has operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Texas and Colorado. BURNCO produces high-quality aggregate, paving asphalt and ready-mix concrete for its valued customers. For a complete list of our locations and to learn more about the Company, please visit www.www.burnco.com.

