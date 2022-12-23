Wolters Kluwer has tax professionals covered with continued investments in cloud-based tech that can deliver all the training you need to complete your CPE requirements

It's that time of year, when many time-strapped CPAsneed to confirm that they've completed their continuing professional education (CPE) before they ring in the New Year.

While the number of required CPE hours varies by state, all CPAs must earn a set number of CPE credit hours per year to maintain their CPA license. With Wolters Kluwer's CCH CPELink, completing CPE requirements has never been easier, even for the 40% of CPAs who wait to complete a large number of credits in the last few weeks or days of the calendar year.

CCH CPELink offers anywhere, anytime access to hundreds of on-demand, virtual webinars and online self-study courses, led by industry experts. The tool's most popular courses tend to focus on technical tax and accounting issues and tax updates; however, users can also gain CPE credits by completing courses that help them learn how to maximize the features and benefits of Wolters Kluwer software tools, like CCH Axcess, CCH AnswerConnect, and more. Courses can be purchased as part of an annual subscription, or on a standalone basis per course, per user. In addition to being interactive, they're mobile-friendly, too.

In 2022, courses focusing on federal tax updates and changes to the IRS 1099 form ranked among CCH CPELink's most popular CPE courses with courses focused on fraud review and GAAP updates closely following.

Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President, General Manager for Canada and Research Learning, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America, said:

Wolters Kluwer is committed to making it as easy and convenient as possible for tax and accounting professionals to fulfill their CPE requirements by providing on-demand access to the most accurate, up-to-date training in the industry. If you're a tax and accounting professional who still has CPE credits complete this year it's not too late! With CCH CPELink, Wolters Kluwer has you covered, with anywhere, anytime access to all the CPE credits you need."

An annual survey of accounting firms conducted by Wolters Kluwer Research and Learning recently found that nearly 94% of accounting firms expect their usage of online learning tools to either remain steady or increase over the next several years. That high demand for online CPE tools is just one reason why Sonderegger says Wolters Kluwer's commitment to online learning is stronger than ever. The company is investing in the development of new tools to drive greater engagement for learners and is adding more than 500 new CCH CPELink courses in 2023.

"Our Research and Learning team is committed to partnering with customers to ensure that our CCH CPELink content is fresh, engaging, and focused on the trends and issues that are most important to tax and accounting professionals," he continued. "We're committed to continually investing in the development of new tools that drive greater engagement for learners and a turnkey experience for firm administrators."

