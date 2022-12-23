Anzeige
Freitag, 23.12.2022
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
Albertsons Companies: 500 NourishingNeighbors Disaster Relief Bags Are Packed and Ready To Go to Neighbors Who Need It Most

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Despite multiple tornadoes in the area, nearly 60 team members volunteered at our Plano, Texas campus to pack 500 Nourishing Neighbors disaster relief bags to support communities impacted by disasters. Each bag included a handwritten note from volunteers as well as snacks, first aid materials, and other essential supplies.

Albertsons Companies, Friday, December 23, 2022, Press release picture

"I'm inspired by our associates' enthusiasm and our Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) partners' generosity that went into getting these bags together," said Christy Duncan Anderson, Executive Director of the Albertsons Companies Foundation. "They are all truly the Heart of Nourishing Neighbors."

Our Nourishing Neighbors program is committed to making sure all our communities' tables and pantries are full so our neighbors can learn, grow, and succeed. During a disaster, we are there for our communities. These Nourishing Neighbors Comfort Bags will be a lifeline and a virtual hug to our neighbors and associates in need.

Learn more about how Nourishing Neighbors is supporting our communities and Recipe for Change goals on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: http://www.albertsonscompanies.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733185/500-NourishingNeighbors-Disaster-Relief-Bags-Are-Packed-and-Ready-To-Go-to-Neighbors-Who-Need-It-Most

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
