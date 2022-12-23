Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035 Ticker-Symbol: INP 
Tradegate
23.12.22
17:24 Uhr
32,600 Euro
+0,125
+0,38 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,57032,74018:21
32,56532,73518:19
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2022 | 17:38
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Company: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Receives Over 13,000 Pounds of Food at Franklin Location

Our team members are giving back, just in time for the holidays! On November 11th, International Paper's Franklin Mill team "completely stocked" the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia--13,051 pounds of food in total! Great job, team!

FRANKLIN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / "We are so grateful to International Paper and for the generous spirit of its employees," said Foodbank President& CEO Christopher Tan.

"It's all about neighbors helping neighbors, and together we can begin to make a big difference in people's lives."

Each year, employees with International Paper compete with each other to see who can donate the most.

Continue reading here

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

International Paper Company, Friday, December 23, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: http://www.internationalpaper.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733187/Foodbank-of-Southeastern-Virginia-and-the-Eastern-Shore-Receives-Over-13000-Pounds-of-Food-at-Franklin-Location

INTERNATIONAL PAPER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.