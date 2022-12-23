International Paper Company: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Receives Over 13,000 Pounds of Food at Franklin Location

Our team members are giving back, just in time for the holidays! On November 11th, International Paper's Franklin Mill team "completely stocked" the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia--13,051 pounds of food in total! Great job, team!

FRANKLIN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / "We are so grateful to International Paper and for the generous spirit of its employees," said Foodbank President& CEO Christopher Tan.

"It's all about neighbors helping neighbors, and together we can begin to make a big difference in people's lives."

Each year, employees with International Paper compete with each other to see who can donate the most.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

