Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - Predictive Technologies LLC, doing business as Qeleo ("Qeleo", "Qeleo Technologies" or the "Company") (www.qeleo.com), a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions, has announced an experimental integration of ChatGPT (www.openai.com) into its existing suite of more than 40 AI models. This addition will allow Qeleo's clients to benefit from one of the most advanced natural language processing AI systems available on the market.





Qeleo's API solutions for real-time integration enable the interconnection between any device, system, application, or feature.

Qeleo is committed to providing the most advanced and intuitive AI solutions. The integration of ChatGPT into its existing suite of AI models is just one example of the Company's dedication to innovation and staying at the forefront of the AI industry. Qeleo's team of data scientists is constantly working to improve its offering and develop the tools businesses needed to unleash the full capabilities of AI in their applications.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI (www.openai.com), is a large-scale language model trained on a massive amount of data and can generate human-like responses to a wide range of queries. This makes it an ideal addition to Qeleo's existing AI offering, which already includes advanced models for anomaly detection, forecasting, image processing, problem solving, and facial recognition.

The experimental integration of ChatGPT will allow Qeleo's clients to benefit from more natural and intuitive interactions with their AI systems. This will enable users to leverage the power of AI to automate a wide range of tasks, including customer service, market research, and data analysis.

In addition to its advanced AI models, Qeleo also owns one of the most advanced IoT platforms on the market. This technology allows AI to interact directly with hardware, enabling seamless and efficient integration of AI into a wide range of applications.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients experimental access to ChatGPT as part of our AI offering," said Tarka L'Herpiniere, CEO of Qeleo. "This will allow us to provide even more powerful and intuitive AI solutions to our clients, helping them to unlock the full potential of AI in their businesses."

The integration of ChatGPT is just the latest in a series of innovations from Qeleo, which has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible with AI. The company's advanced models and IoT technology have already been embraced by clients in a wide range of industries, including telecoms, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Qeleo's experimental integration of ChatGPT is currently available to select clients, with plans for a wider rollout in the coming months. The Company is confident that this addition will help to further cement its position as a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions.

The enterprise AI market is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global AI market is projected to reach US$1,394.30 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2029. This growth is being driven by increasing demand for AI solutions across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and telecoms. As more and more businesses begin to recognize the potential of AI to automate and improve various tasks, the enterprise AI market is expected to continue to grow and expand. Qeleo is well positioned to capitalize on this growth, thanks to its advanced AI models and IoT technology.

About Qeleo Technologies:

Qeleo Technologies, commonly known as Qeleo, is a prominent provider of AI solutions for businesses. The company offers a collection of over 40 AI models, including ChatGPT, for a range of applications such as anomaly detection, forecasting, image processing, problem solving, and facial recognition. Qeleo provides a backbone for global IoT, which allows for the smooth integration of AI into hardware. The Qeleo team is committed to providing its clients with cutting-edge AI solutions. To learn more, visit www.qeleo.com or contact hello@qeleo.com.

About ChatGPT:

ChatGPT is a large-scale language model developed by OpenAI. It has been trained on a massive amount of data and is capable of generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. This makes it an ideal solution for natural language processing tasks, such as customer service, market research, and data analysis. The integration of ChatGPT into Qeleo's existing suite of AI models will allow its clients to benefit from more natural and intuitive interactions with their AI systems.

