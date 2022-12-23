EnLight Energy: Florida Solar Company, EnLight.Energy, Honored in the 2023 Seminole 100

EnLight.Energy Are Now Three-Time Winners of Seminole 100

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / EnLight.Energy, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies owned or led by Florida State University alumni. They will be honored during the 6th annual Seminole 100 Celebration on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the university's Student Union ballrooms.

Florida State University's Seminole 100 is powered by the Jim Moran Institute of Entrepreneurship in partnership with the FSU Alumni Association. The top 100 fastest-growing FSU alumni-owned or alumni-led businesses are recognized at a celebration each year on FSU's campus, during which each company learns their numerical ranking and receives their award. This event recognizes and honors FSU's entrepreneurs and allows them to share valuable business insights with each other.

This is the third year in a row that EnLight.Energy has received FSU's Seminole 100 award, and they are incredibly honored to be included among other amazing Alumni-led or owned businesses. Julio Daniel Hernandez, the CEO of EnLight.Energy, graduated from FSU in 2004 with a Bachelor's Degree in International Affairs. "I am so proud of my team and to have earned the trust of energy-conscious homeowners in the communities throughout the States we currently serve," Hernandez says. "We are beyond grateful to be recognized, once again, at the 2023 Seminole 100."

EnLight.Energy has also been recognized by other award committees this year, having won Neighborhood Favorite on the Nextdoor App, as well as winning Favorite Local Solar Company of 2021 and 2022 by Our Town Magazine.

"The alumni on the Seminole 100 list represent 12 schools and colleges across Florida State University and show the immense value of a degree from FSU," said Julie Decker, president and CEO of the FSU Alumni Association. "The accomplishments of these alumni exemplify what is possible with tenacity and innovation. We are proud to recognize them for all they have achieved as leaders and entrepreneurs."

The 2023 Seminole 100 includes companies from several industries, such as construction, finance, legal, marketing and realty. Of this year's 100 companies, 80 are based within the state of Florida, and a total of 12 U.S. states are represented as part of the 2023 Seminole 100.

To qualify for the Seminole 100, a company must have operated for at least three years and generated revenue by Jan. 1, 2019. In addition, the business must have been owned or led by an FSU alumnus for three consecutive years prior to applying.

"Being in the room with all the other Alumni is inspiring. We are looking forward to 2023 and continuing to serve communities across the nation in our efforts to create a more cost-effective and brighter future through Solar Power," says Hernandez.

EnLight.Energy started as a small team in Texas and has grown to serve many states with HQ in Gainesville FL. EnLight.Energy provides high-quality solar installation, monitoring, and cost-control solutions for homeowners. At EnLight.Energy, we recognize that every dollar counts, which is why our services are designed to help families save money - we're here to show you how much you can save for a brighter future. www.enlight.energy

