DJ Linedata Services: Results of the public share buyback offer initiated by Linedata Services for its own shares

Linedata Services Linedata Services: Results of the public share buyback offer initiated by Linedata Services for its own shares 23-Dec-2022 / 19:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results of the public share buyback offer initiated by

Linedata Services for its own shares

Neuilly-sur-Seine, December 23, 2022

The French financial markets authority (the "AMF") today published a notice of results announcing the contribution of 1,336,789 shares to the public buyback offer initiated by Linedata Services (the "Company") for its own shares (the "Share Buyback Offer").

The Share Buyback Offer was open between December 2 and 22, 2022, inclusive, and offered to Company shareholders to buy back their Linedata Services shares for a maximum of 1,100,000 shares at a unit price of 50.00 euros (EUR50.00).

Considering that the number of shares tendered in response to the Share Buyback Offer (1,336,789 shares) was higher than the maximum amount of 1,100,000 shares which the Company had committed to buy back, a reduction was carried out in proportion to the buyback requests, in accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-155 of the French Commercial Code.

The Company will buy back 1,100,000 of its own shares for an amount of EUR55,000,000.

It is planned that:

-- the settlement-delivery of the Share Buyback Offer will take place on December 28, 2022;

-- and the shares bought back as part of the Share Buyback Offer will be cancelled on December 28, 2022.

At the end of the share cancellation period, the capital of the Company will be reduced to EUR4,960,807, made up of 4,960,807 shares.

Next communication: Full-year revenue 2022 on February 6, 2023 after market.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 160.2 million in 2021 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP.

www.linedata.com

Linedata Cap Value Financial communication Finance Department Gilles Broquelet +33 1 73 43 70 72 +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Linedata Services 27 rue d'Orléans 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine France Internet: www.linedata.com ISIN: FR0004156297 Euronext Ticker: LIN AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1521405 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1521405 23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521405&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2022 13:47 ET (18:47 GMT)