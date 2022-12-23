Anzeige
Freitag, 23.12.2022

WKN: 938367 ISIN: FR0004156297 Ticker-Symbol: LN4 
Frankfurt
23.12.22
13:21 Uhr
43,000 Euro
-0,300
-0,69 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.12.2022 | 20:19
Linedata Services: Results of the public share buyback offer initiated by Linedata Services for its own shares

Linedata Services Linedata Services: Results of the public share buyback offer initiated by Linedata Services for its own shares 23-Dec-2022 / 19:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Results of the public share buyback offer initiated by

Linedata Services for its own shares

Neuilly-sur-Seine, December 23, 2022

The French financial markets authority (the "AMF") today published a notice of results announcing the contribution of 1,336,789 shares to the public buyback offer initiated by Linedata Services (the "Company") for its own shares (the "Share Buyback Offer").

The Share Buyback Offer was open between December 2 and 22, 2022, inclusive, and offered to Company shareholders to buy back their Linedata Services shares for a maximum of 1,100,000 shares at a unit price of 50.00 euros (EUR50.00).

Considering that the number of shares tendered in response to the Share Buyback Offer (1,336,789 shares) was higher than the maximum amount of 1,100,000 shares which the Company had committed to buy back, a reduction was carried out in proportion to the buyback requests, in accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-155 of the French Commercial Code.

The Company will buy back 1,100,000 of its own shares for an amount of EUR55,000,000.

It is planned that:

-- the settlement-delivery of the Share Buyback Offer will take place on December 28, 2022;

-- and the shares bought back as part of the Share Buyback Offer will be cancelled on December 28, 2022.

At the end of the share cancellation period, the capital of the Company will be reduced to EUR4,960,807, made up of 4,960,807 shares.

Next communication: Full-year revenue 2022 on February 6, 2023 after market.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1,100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 160.2 million in 2021 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP.

www.linedata.com 

Linedata         Cap Value Financial communication 
Finance Department    Gilles Broquelet 
 +33 1 73 43 70 72    +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf 

Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1521405 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1521405 23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2022 13:47 ET (18:47 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
