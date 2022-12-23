Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Strengthens Workforce Management Portfolio with Acquisition of Netherlands-based MONACO B.V.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of MONACO B.V. ("MONACO"), a Netherlands workforce management software company based in Breda, Netherlands. MONACO offers a wide range of solutions for but not limited to the healthcare sector.

For over 22 years, MONACO has supported customers primarily in the healthcare space with a wide range of applications and services for workforce management. MONACO's solution provides essential functionalities to support organizations and users and manage their workforce planning.

One of the flagship products, Monaco Duty Roster Planning (Monaco DRP,) addresses customer needs with a unique number of applications and modules. These are vital to manage capacity, projects, clients, rostering and workplace planning.

"MONACO provides standard software for the planning of human resources in the simplest and highly automated way, with the highest quality level," stated Paul Goes, MONACO owner & CEO. "I am convinced the acquisition by Valsoft will open up a concrete growth opportunity and further develop the globalization of the MONACO business."

With this latest acquisition, Valsoft continues its investment and growth in the manufacturing vertical. MONACO will leverage Valsoft's existing presence in the sector to strengthen its position in the European market and further global expansion. MONACO is headquartered in the Netherlands, one hour away from Amsterdam, an optimal gateway. The MONACO management team will stay on board to maintain its stellar reputation as the company grows.

"Monaco Planning Software is an incredible addition to Valsoft as it harmonizes significantly with the existent products and services of our workforce management vertical," said Rafael Mazzeo, VP & Managing Director of Aspire Software, the operating group at Valsoft. "Monaco's industry experts will strengthen our already amazing pool of talents and take the workforce management vertical to new heights, while continuing to fulfill the mission to delight our long-standing and loyal customers."

About MONACO B.V.: Since the company's foundation in 2000, MONACO has developed standard software solutions for workforce management. The development of MONACO Software is characterized by a high level of user benefits, innovation, ease of use and modular capacity to integrate and support third-party software.

About Valsoft Corporation: Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Joost Houtman and Wouter Koppejan of Lexence. For MONACO B.V. Mr. J.J.Wittekamp acted as Legal Counsel.

