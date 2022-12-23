Pompano Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - Memphis Health Food Distributors, LLC (Natural Heaven), a company innovating the health food space, has announced the launch of its new keto-friendly, gourmet dessert snack. Adding to the company's menu of healthy, everyday food products, the Bantastic Brownie Thin Crisps are low-carb and free of gluten, sugar, and dairy.

The CEO and Founder of Natural Heaven, Raphael Mortati, explains that with the debut of the new Bantastic snacks, the company aims to bridge the gap between nutrition and taste. "We understand that for most people, healthy eating can be one of the hardest habits to form," says Mortati.

The Bantastic Brownie Thin Crisps are made from green banana flour, which, as Mortati explains, can be a powerful source of nutrition containing a high-level concentration of mineral salts and resistant starch that act on the body as a dietary fiber to help with intestinal regulation and cholesterol control. Additionally, the dietary fiber functional properties of green bananas can help contribute to reducing the glycemic index of foods, and help to prevent degenerative diseases associated with intestinal metabolism. Studies show that they also have the potential to prevent chronic non-communicable comorbidities, such as Type 2 Diabetes.

"At Bantastic, we love to treat our family with fun snacks that are also better for us," says Mortati. "That's why we mixed up this recipe, replacing traditional grains with nutritionally-rich green bananas. Our snacks are full of fiber and sugar-free, so you feel great all day long."

In addition to debuting the Bantastic Brownie Thin Crisps, the company reveals that it plans to launch a new facility in the United States by 2024 to expand its production. Currently, its products are sold in over 10,000 stores.

"We see ourselves as a food solution to individuals," says Mortati. "Our goal is to create a solution for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks."

Natural Heaven was founded by food entrepreneur Raphael Mortati in 2017. Since then, the company has been developing healthy food replacement products that are gluten-free, non-GMO, and sustainable.

