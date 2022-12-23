Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - Retire with Jim, a Salt Lake City-based financial consulting firm, unveiled their Perpetual Pitcher Process (PPP) designed to help take pre-retirees from the accumulation of assets phase of retirement to the income distribution phase.

"Retirement is like mountain climbing," Founder Jim Winokur said, "The most dangerous part is the descent. It's relatively easy to accumulate assets and lump everything together and think you have enough for retirement. It's hard to actually use those assets and have a sound plan to ensure that you don't run out of money in retirement."

Jim Winokur, the namesake of Retire with Jim, developed the PPP when his wife, who was on disability qualified for Medicare. He quickly realized that while assets were important, it was even more important to develop a program and plan that would allow those assets to become distributed income throughout retirement.

After initially starting in the insurance industry in 2011, Jim acquired the licensing needed to help his clients navigate retirement after many expressed concerns and shared questions with him.





"I wanted to be able to protect my clients through any possible financial hardship," said Winokur. "Insurance covers their assets, while I can help cover their livelihoods in retirement."

To learn more or to schedule a no-fee, no-obligation consultation, visit https://retirewithjim.com.

About Jim Winokur

Jim Winokur is a licensed Registered Financial Consultant who helps people prepare their finances for retirement. He specializes in Medicare, Social Security, and long-term care as well as wealth management. Learn more at retirewithjim.com.

