High Tide Resources Corp.: High Tide Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide Resources" or the "Company") (CSE:HTRC) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced first tranche closing of a private placement (the "Offering") through the issuance of units of the Company (the "HD Units) at a price of $0.10 per HD Unit for aggregate proceeds of $400,000, it has closed a second tranche (the "Second Tranche") consisting of the issuance of 1,140,000 HD Units at a price of $0.10 per HD Unit, 1,998,666 national flow-through units (the "National FT Units") at a price of $0.12 per National FT Unit, and 1,742,616 Quebec flow-through units (the "Quebec FT Units", and together with the National FT Units, the "FT Units") at a price of $0.13 per Quebec FT Unit. The aggregate gross proceeds of the Second Tranche was $580,380.00 and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering was $980,380.00.

Each HD Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") issued on a non-flow-through basis and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.16 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty (60) months following the closing date of the applicable tranche of the Offering. Each National FT Unit is comprised of one (1) Common Share qualifying as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one half of one Warrant. Each Quebec FT Unit is comprised of one (1) Common Share qualifying as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec) (the "Quebec Tax Act") and one half of one Warrant.

The net proceeds from the issue and sale of the HD Units will be used for exploration of the Company's mineral properties and for general corporate purposes. The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act and in respect of Québec resident subscribers who are eligible individuals, will qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining or oil and gas exploration expenses" and the "exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses" of the Corporation as such terms are defined in the Quebec Tax Act related the Company's properties located in Quebec, Canada (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), on or before December 31, 2023, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2022.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the applicable closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees consisting of $28,022.40 in cash and 242,133 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Finder Share") at a price of $0.16 per Finder Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

A Certain director of the Company (the "Insider") subscribed to the Offering for 40,000 HD Units. This issuance of HD Units to the Insider constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the participation in the Offering by Insider does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities issued under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and were not to be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About High Tide Resources Corp.

High Tide is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage iron ore and battery metal projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest the Labrador West Iron project located proximal to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador. High Tide is earning a 100% interest in the Clearcut Lithium Project in the emerging Cadillac-Pontiac lithium camp in Quebec. High Tide also holds a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide's majority shareholder is Avidian Gold (TSX.V: AVG & OTCQB: AVGDF).

Further details on the Company, including a NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com.

For access to social media click here: https://znap.link/High-Tide-Resources

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

