Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Announces New Auditor and Change of Year End

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTC PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory is pleased to announce the appointment of Zeifmans LLP ("Zeifmans") as its new auditor effective December 20, 2022, and announces the change of its year end to March 31st.

Zeifmans replaces MNP LLP ("MNP") as Empower's auditor. The board of directors (the "Board") and management of Empower would like to thank MNP for their services. The change in auditor has been approved by the Company's audit committee and the Board.

There was no modified opinion expressed in Zeifmans' report on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recently completed financial years and ending on the date of resignation of MNP. There have been no "reportable events" within the meaning assigned under subsection 4.11(1) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company today also announces the change of its year end from December 31 to March 31.

"These are important milestones for our Company, that are intended to ensure we improve our accounting, audit and financial controls going forward," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO. "Zeifmans have decades of technical accounting and audit experience, and came with tremendous trade references from other issuers in Canada."

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company with multi-disciplinary clinics, an at-home medical testing device company and state-of-the-art medical diagnostics laboratories. With a growing presence in the U.S. and Canada. Empower is a leader in integrated healthcare and diagnostics solutions and is reshaping the model for patient-first wellness.

