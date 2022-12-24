Stephen M. Konsler Joins Vestor Capital as Wealth Management Advisor

Merrill Lynch Veteran Offers "Personal CFO" Concierge Financial Services for Individuals and Businesses at Vestor Capital

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Vestor Capital, the Midwestern firm specializing in concierge services to high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, and senior level executives, has added former Merrill Lynch Financial Solutions Advisor, Stephen M. Konsler, to its roster of Wealth Management Advisors. Vestor has nearly $2 billion in assets under management, connecting midwestern values to full-service client services, customized research, accounting, and financial management.

In his new role, Mr. Konsler will use his nine years at Merrill as the foundation for advising clients on both personal and business financial issues. "Stephen has built his practice on developing a personal relationship with each individual, family, or business owner and using sound judgment, objective advice, hard work and integrity to assist clients on reaching their financial goals," said Dennis Slott, Partner and Executive Vice President of Vestor Capital. "Stephen's blend of tough business sense with Midwestern common sense will prove to be an asset for our clients."

Mr. Konsler holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation awarded by the College for Financial Planning as well as the Uniform Combined State Law Examination (Series 66). He has been in the Financial Service industry since he graduated in 2010 from the University of Dayton with a dual degree B.S. in Accounting and in Finance, while also competing for the Flyers baseball team. Mr. Konsler began his financial services career at Mesirow Financial in the Compensation and Executive Benefits department.

"The goal of Vestor - indeed my goal - is to act like a personal CFO for our clients," said Konsler. "Listening deeply to their needs and concerns is the first step to understanding and positively impacting their investment opportunities and choices, from simple accounting to long term financial planning."

Mr. Konsler and his wife Chapin and two sons live on the north shore in Chicago.

Tracing its origins to 1984, Vestor Capital, LLC is one of the premiere registered investment advisory firms located in the greater Chicago area. With offices in Chicago, Lake Forest and Oak Brook, the firm provides investment management and holistic wealth management services through financial planning, retirement planning, insurance, estate/wealth transfer planning, business succession, and income tax planning. For more information, please visit www.vestorcapital.com

