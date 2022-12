Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2022) - Leading blockchain based climate tech startup YES WORLD token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. The number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.

As per the data from CoinMarketCap, YES WORLD's token price has shot up by over 35% in the last three months. YES WORLD also reported reaching 1.5 million transaction count last week.

YES WORLD launched utility services in over 80 countries a few days back. YES World's Utility portal is a platform where users will be able to utilize YES WORLD Token for their regular purchases for products and services at merchant locations.

There are several merchants that are accepting YES WORLD Token directly over POS Terminal installed at the physical stores. Users will have to scan the bar-code presented at the checkout on the POS Terminal to make the payment using the token. Several vending machines installed worldwide also support YES WORLD Token as payment method.

Launched in the spring of 2022, YES WORLD Token is getting good traction in crypto utility space and is already trading on several leading centralized exchanges including XT.com and Coinsbit.io, as well as on decentralized exchange - PancakeSwap.

YES WORLD Token is operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, based out of Singapore. It is a climate tech blockchain-based startup working on green technology to reduce carbon footprint. YES is the native token for YES WORLD's Save Earth mission. It is conceptualized to generate awareness around the global warming challenges to bring critical mass to join the mission and take steps in the direction of reducing carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

YES WORLD is inceptualized and promoted by Save Earth activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary, who has constantly been working to generate awareness of global warming and climate change impacts. Under Dr. Choudhary's vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change.

