Agrana: Fruit, starch sugar group Agrana successfully places an ESG-rating-linked Schuldschein Loan Agreement with a volume of Euro 235 mn and maturities of 3, 5 and 7 years. "This financing instrument is a key element for safeguarding the liquidity of our group in an extremely volatile environment characterised by rising interest rates," says CFO Stephan Büttner commenting on the successful transaction.Agrana: weekly performance: -0.33% OMV: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has agreed to acquire a 24.9% shareholding in Austrian oil and gas group OMV from Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.OMV: weekly performance: 7.02% Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an ...

