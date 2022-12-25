Strabag: The Strabag Property and Facility Services Group (Strabag PFS), a subsidiary of Strabag SE, acquires the cleaning service provider Bockholdt GmbH & Co. KG. Bockholdt was founded in 1959 and specializes in cleaning buildings, industrial plants and clinics, employs around 3,600 people and has 13 locations.Strabag: weekly performance: 0.00% Valneva: Valneva, a specialty vaccine company, announced that it has completed rolling submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. Valneva is seeking approval of its investigational chikungunya vaccine in persons aged 18 years and above. The FDA will now review the filing for acceptance, determine priority review eligibility ...

