Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 25, 2022) - On December 23, 2022, the "2022 Web3 Asia Summit KUALA LUMPUR" was held at Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. As the diamond sponsor of the summit, DCOREUM, together with its ecosystem partners, participate summit and play an important roles. The Web3 Asia Summit jointly held with ten exhibitors, more than 30 VIP speakers and more than 1,100 guests together and over 100,000 attendees online together open the global Web3 Summit to explore the great migration of the Internet and traditional businesses to Web3.

2022 Web3 Asia Summit-Kuala Lumpur

It is reported that the Web3 Asia Summit brings together financial management departments, crypto investment institutions, top internet technology companies and other relevant industry experts from various Asian countries to jointly engage in-depth communication and discussion on topics of NFT, Metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, CeFi, DAO, etc., to explain the new trend of Web3 development and explore innovative changes in the direction of product service, business philosophy and business model. These contents will become a new direction for the industry to pursue in the future.

At this Conference, the confirmed guests to attend and bring great presentation from DCOREUM ecosystem: X-Pay founder - Dato Sri Eddie Chong, WebTVAsia founder - Fred, EATMAIN founder - Hong Qigong, Demon War founder - Liu Muzhen, Nbuilder founder - Liu Feng, Ceres DAO Co-Builder - Jack, CH90 DAO founder - Ben Choong, etc.

In addition to the guests mentioned above in the DCOREUM ecosystem, the Web3 Asia Summit also invited other VIP guests from the Web3 industry to give speeches, including Shrug Newton, co-author of ERC-4907 & founder of Double Protocol; George Wong, head of Singapore & Malaysia of THE SANDBOX; John Kiew, BD representative of CertiK; Dr. Jianing Yu, president of Huoda Education; Arravind Prabu, co-founder and CEO of CryptoBilis; Captain Koh Chen Tien, chairman of Verofax Asia; Jason Chew, vice president of AccessMY; Shas Fung, founder of Star Symphony; Nicole Yap, founder and CEO of 8SIAN; Cody Hong, content creator; Haoren and Thomas Kok, artists and many more.

DCOREUM, as the diamond sponsor of "2022 Web3 Asia Summit · Kuala Lumpur", Dato Sri Eddie Chong, one of its core ecosystem, presented on the "Evolution and application of DAO". Follow the agenda and exciting sharing sessions through official channels.

DCOREUM is a Decentralized Economy Ecosystem based on Web3 and the world's first comprehensive blockchain project that is organically combined with blockchain, real industry, and traffic economy. Relying to the extensive business experience and complete investment system, DCOREUM will better empower and upgrade various business entities through blockchain technology.

DCOREUM has connected various quality projects in a variety of industries including real estate, finance, media, entertainment, gaming, etc., including WebTVAsia, Asia Leading Digital Media Platforms; X-Pay, Blockchain Payment Wallet; UB Global, Blockchain Assets Trading Platform; NBuilder, AI Derivative NFT Building Platform; EATMAIN, Web3 F&B Platform; Demon War, Blockchain Gaming Platform; CH90 DAO, Web3 Chinese Community; Vsing, Interactive Sports Bars; CeresDAO, Web3 Investment Platform; OnlyKorea, Fashion Platform. At present, Dcoreum's first ten ecosystem scenarios have been implemented and are running well. Through projects development, community expansion and industrial upgrading, various project parties have connected and interacted with DCOREUM at various aspects, which jointly help DCOREUM decentralized economy ecosystem to grow.

DCOREUM

DCOREUM as a Web3 Global Economy Ecosystem can serve various industries, countries, and business ecosystem, to achieve low-cost mutual benefit and build DCOREUM into the world's largest decentralized business platform through the business concept of co-construction, co-governance, and co-sharing.

The rapid growth of blockchain and the growing user database has allowed the Internet and traditional businesses to pursue integration with Web3. DCOREUM will help in all aspects to ensure success of the "2022 Web3 Asia Summit Kuala Lumpur". And it is committed to opening the door of Web3 to all users, opening the decentralized economy ecosystem based on Web3, and creating more new opportunities in the era of Web3 Fintech.

