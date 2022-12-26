Anzeige
Montag, 26.12.2022
Die wirkliche Bescherung kommt erst? - Ad-hoc-Meldung und Kursverdopplung gleich am Dienstag?
GlobeNewswire
26.12.2022 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 52/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-12-26 08:00 CET --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER        EVENT         MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A      Buyback        TLN   
    26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.12.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos     Government securities VLN   
    28.02.2023  Vyriausybe          auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    26.12.2022                Trading holiday    TLN RIG 
                                     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.12.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Dividend payment date RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.12.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L     Extraordinary General VLN   
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2022 Admiral Markets AS      Coupon payment date  TLN   
          ADMB080027A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2022 Inbank INBB060029A      Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2022 Inbank INBB055031A      Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.12.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA  Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.12.2022 LHV Group LHVB060030A     Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.12.2022 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date  RIG   
          SUNB110024FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.12.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L     Annual General     VLN   
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2022 AgroCredit Latvia       Coupon payment date  RIG   
          ACLB070026A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2022 mogo MOGO110024A       Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2022 Coop Pank CPAB055031A     Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
