Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 52/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-12-26 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 28.02.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.12.2022 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2022 Admiral Markets AS Coupon payment date TLN ADMB080027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2022 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2022 Inbank INBB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.12.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2022 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2022 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNB110024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2022 AgroCredit Latvia Coupon payment date RIG ACLB070026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2022 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
