Hong Kong Commercial Daily Shandong Office: Improving saline alkali land to build high-yield farmland in Qingyun, China

DEZHOU, China, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Qingyun County, Shandong Province, adjacent to the Bohai Sea, is a typical sea leaching area. Because of the salty alkaline water in the area, the grain output is lower than the average level of the city. In recent years, Qingyun County has planned to build a national modern agricultural industrial park, build high standard farmland, and build a core area of "one ton and half grain", which has realized the increase of agricultural production and income.

Qingyun County guides and encourages village collectives to establish cooperatives, attracts people to join the cooperatives, cooperates with large agricultural enterprises, and implements measures such as salinization improvement, promotion of organic fertilizer, and trial planting of new grain varieties. We will promote the centralization of land and the development of large-scale operations. Unify machine type and machine harvest, and purchase agricultural materials uniformly to reduce planting costs. It is planned to build high standard farmland, build tractor roads and dredge ditches. In 2022, it is planned to build a 5.4 mu "ton and half grain" core area. Driven by the core area, the county's grain output will exceed 650 kg this summer and autumn, achieving a historical breakthrough.

Qingyun County has also built a smart agricultural management platform, where large agricultural operation entities such as farms, large grain growers and cooperatives can be seen through one network. Based on accurate agricultural sensors, it can monitor soil moisture, seedling, pest and disaster data in real time, conduct multi-level analysis on agricultural production, and improve the ability of agricultural production to cope with natural environmental risks. We will encourage the development of agricultural service-oriented social organizations, provide diverse services to the masses, and promote the specialization of trusteeship services for agricultural production. Set up "three rural classes", invite agricultural experts to give lectures, spread production knowledge, and train new professional farmers.

Up to now, Qingyun County has built 450000 mu of high standard farmland, a national modern agricultural industrial park and a provincial pastoral complex, providing more and more confidence to increase grain production.

