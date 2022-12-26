Anzeige
Die wirkliche Bescherung kommt erst? - Ad-hoc-Meldung und Kursverdopplung gleich am Dienstag?
WKN: A0HL7Z ISIN: US67011E2046 Ticker-Symbol: N7MG 
23.12.22
23:00 Uhr
0,109 Euro
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
26.12.2022 | 09:31
26.12.2022 | 09:31
Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

DJ Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares 26-Dec-2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release

26 December 2022 Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

As previously reported, on 19 December 2022 Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas announced the termination of the Regulation S and Rule 144A Deposit Agreements in respect of the Global Depositary Shares (ISIN numbers: US67011E1055 and US67011E2046) (the "GDSs") representing ordinary shares of NLMK, dated 24 March 2005 (as amended) (together, the " Deposit Agreements") on 18 January 2023 (the "Termination Date").

NLMK believes that, starting from the Termination Date, the GDSs will no longer be suitable for listing on London Stock Exchange and their listing will need to be cancelled. NLMK has notified the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange accordingly and expects that the listing of the GDSs will be cancelled with effect from the Termination Date. 

IR contact info:    Media contact info: 
Dmitry Kolomytsyn, CFA Maria Simonova 
+7 (495) 504 0504    +7 (915) 322 62 25 
ir@nlmk.com       simonova_mn@nlmk.com About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more information about NLMK Group, please visit our website.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US67011E2046 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      NLMK 
LEI Code:    213800913TPW32I84456 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  211144 
EQS News ID:  1521425 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2022 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
