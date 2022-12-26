Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 19 to December 23, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
19/12/2022
541,693
57.008906
30,881,325.32
XPAR
19/12/2022
330,000
56.942051
18,790,876.83
CEUX
19/12/2022
131,000
56.914612
7,455,814.17
TQEX
19/12/2022
68,000
56.940146
3,871,929.93
AQEU
20/12/2022
767,427
57.147418
43,856,471.55
XPAR
20/12/2022
200,000
57.147943
11,429,588.60
CEUX
20/12/2022
50,000
57.140571
2,857,028.55
TQEX
20/12/2022
50,000
57.137522
2,856,876.10
AQEU
21/12/2022
709,702
58.504243
41,520,578.27
XPAR
21/12/2022
250,000
58.522449
14,630,612.25
CEUX
21/12/2022
70,000
58.518429
4,096,290.03
TQEX
21/12/2022
30,000
58.416476
1,752,494.28
AQEU
22/12/2022
758,923
59.488123
45,146,904.77
XPAR
22/12/2022
200,000
59.508784
11,901,756.80
CEUX
22/12/2022
70,000
59.517725
4,166,240.75
TQEX
22/12/2022
30,000
59.502960
1,785,088.80
AQEU
23/12/2022
556,957
59.129371
32,932,517.08
XPAR
23/12/2022
277,497
59.133142
16,409,269.51
CEUX
23/12/2022
74,655
59.124170
4,413,914.91
TQEX
23/12/2022
34,346
59.132890
2,030,978.24
AQEU
Total
5,200,200
58.225945
302,786,556.74
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005046/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com