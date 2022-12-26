Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 19 to December 23, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 19/12/2022 541,693 57.008906 30,881,325.32 XPAR 19/12/2022 330,000 56.942051 18,790,876.83 CEUX 19/12/2022 131,000 56.914612 7,455,814.17 TQEX 19/12/2022 68,000 56.940146 3,871,929.93 AQEU 20/12/2022 767,427 57.147418 43,856,471.55 XPAR 20/12/2022 200,000 57.147943 11,429,588.60 CEUX 20/12/2022 50,000 57.140571 2,857,028.55 TQEX 20/12/2022 50,000 57.137522 2,856,876.10 AQEU 21/12/2022 709,702 58.504243 41,520,578.27 XPAR 21/12/2022 250,000 58.522449 14,630,612.25 CEUX 21/12/2022 70,000 58.518429 4,096,290.03 TQEX 21/12/2022 30,000 58.416476 1,752,494.28 AQEU 22/12/2022 758,923 59.488123 45,146,904.77 XPAR 22/12/2022 200,000 59.508784 11,901,756.80 CEUX 22/12/2022 70,000 59.517725 4,166,240.75 TQEX 22/12/2022 30,000 59.502960 1,785,088.80 AQEU 23/12/2022 556,957 59.129371 32,932,517.08 XPAR 23/12/2022 277,497 59.133142 16,409,269.51 CEUX 23/12/2022 74,655 59.124170 4,413,914.91 TQEX 23/12/2022 34,346 59.132890 2,030,978.24 AQEU Total 5,200,200 58.225945 302,786,556.74

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

