B2Broker, a provider of liquidity and technology for the crypto and Forex industries, has announced an update to its crypto payment processing solution, B2BinPay. The company has revamped the product's commissions, website, Enterprise and Merchant Models, as well as updated the platform itself. The B2BinPay team has reworked its fees and pricing.





Moreover, a complete overhaul of the website has been conducted. There have also been numerous updates to B2BinPay itself.

Revised Pricing Plans

The B2BinPay team has revised pricing plans for the solution.

For the Merchant Models, the volume thresholds and percentage tiers have been lowered.

For Enterprise customers, onboarding fees have been reduced from $1,500 to $1,000. Also, the percentage tier thresholds for Enterprise users have been adjusted.

B2BinPay does not charge clients fees on any outgoing transactions.

Updated Website Look, Enhanced UI, New Functionality

B2BinPay has redesigned its website to provide visitors with information in an easy-to-understand format. Clients can now access numerous resources concerning the company's products and services.

There is a comprehensive guide that the company has included explaining all aspects of on-chain and off-chain transactions. On-chain transactions occur on a blockchain, meaning they must be confirmed by participants on the network to be recorded as valid. On-chain transactions are not charged a commission by B2BinPay. However, the blockchain commission is still charged to the customer. Besides that, B2BinPay's in-house technology is used to process off-chain transactions. They are carried out outside of the blockchain instantly and without any charges. Users are now able to view an overview of all on- and off-chain transactions made between them on the company's website.

Customers can now browse the constantly expanding list of currencies thanks to the addition of the "Available Currencies" tab, which offers an overview of more than 80 supported coins.

To address all inquiries, the team also added a FAQs section. The section contains answers to a wide variety of questions about services, functions, and security measures of the solution.

With B2BinPay's API, companies can incorporate blockchain technology into their payment system with all the necessary documentation. B2BinPay, the product itself, was also updated to include Merchant Invoice Limits, Delta Amount, and Cardano (ADA) support, as well as various optimizations intended to increase user convenience.

Brand New Tokens Added

B2BinPay's Merchant and Enterprise clients now have access to a wider selection of assets, with the addition of over 100 new tokens, including WBTC, ANKR, GALA and IMX, among many others.

New Merchant Models

B2BinPay has restructured its client models. There are now three models offered by the company instead of two. These models are Enterprise, Merchant (Fiat Settlement), and Merchant (Crypto Settlement). Clients who opt for the latter model can open virtual wallets denominated in USDT, USDC, and BTC.

