The Hershey Company: Hershey Helped Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School Students Support Kids at Their Local Children's Hospital

NORTHAMPTON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / The Hershey Company

As 2021 Heartwarming Project Action Grant recipients, Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School students supported kids at their local children's hospital. How would a teen in your life use an Action Grant to spark connection in their community? Learn more and encourage them to apply before the December 31, 2022 deadline.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Hershey Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Hershey Company
Website: http://www.thehersheycompany.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Hershey Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733242/Hershey-Helped-Oak-Lawn-Hometown-Middle-School-Students-Support-Kids-at-Their-Local-Childrens-Hospital

