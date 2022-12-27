The Hershey Company: Hershey Helped Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School Students Support Kids at Their Local Children's Hospital

NORTHAMPTON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / The Hershey Company

As 2021 Heartwarming Project Action Grant recipients, Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School students supported kids at their local children's hospital. How would a teen in your life use an Action Grant to spark connection in their community? Learn more and encourage them to apply before the December 31, 2022 deadline.

