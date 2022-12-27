The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.12.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.12.2022Aktien1 NO0012706763 Bien Sparebank ASA2 IT0005519837 Eprcomunicazione S.p.A.3 KYG3997H1121 Glory Sun Financial Group Ltd.4 IT0005518953 IMPIANTI S.p.A.5 US6641211007 Northeast Community Bancorp Inc.6 DE000A32VN83 Epigenomics AG7 US76090R2004 ReShape Lifesciences Inc.8 US88362L2097 ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.Anleihen1 XS2541618299 Villa Dutch Bidco B.V.2 DE000DD5A1Y5 DZ BANK AG