The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.12.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.12.2022
Aktien
1 NO0012706763 Bien Sparebank ASA
2 IT0005519837 Eprcomunicazione S.p.A.
3 KYG3997H1121 Glory Sun Financial Group Ltd.
4 IT0005518953 IMPIANTI S.p.A.
5 US6641211007 Northeast Community Bancorp Inc.
6 DE000A32VN83 Epigenomics AG
7 US76090R2004 ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
8 US88362L2097 ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.
Anleihen
1 XS2541618299 Villa Dutch Bidco B.V.
2 DE000DD5A1Y5 DZ BANK AG
