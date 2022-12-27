Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of OptiCept Technologies AB (697/22)

Trading in OptiCept Technologies AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is december 28, 2022. Short name: OPTI BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019071739 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 276986 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463 83 00.