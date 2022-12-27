Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.12.2022

WKN: A2DPZK ISIN: SE0005881786 Ticker-Symbol: 725 
Frankfurt
27.12.22
09:15 Uhr
0,936 Euro
+0,004
+0,43 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.12.2022 | 11:58
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of OptiCept Technologies AB (697/22)

Trading in OptiCept Technologies AB paid subscription units is to cease. The
last trading day is december 28, 2022. 

Short name:  OPTI BTU  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019071739
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 276986   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. 

For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463 83 00.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
