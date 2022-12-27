Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.12.2022
Großartige News! Größter Vertrag der Firmengeschichte unterzeichnet!
27.12.2022 | 13:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of AlzeCure Pharma AB (698/22)

With effect from December 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in AlzeCure
Pharma AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ALZCUR BTA 2              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019354051              
Order book ID:  278756                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
