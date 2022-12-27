Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of AlzeCure Pharma AB (698/22)

With effect from December 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in AlzeCure Pharma AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ALZCUR BTA 2 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019354051 Order book ID: 278756 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com