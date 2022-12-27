Judy Ashworth, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Novadip Biosciences SA

Novadip Biosciences SA ("Novadip" or "the Company"), a clinical stage company developing treatments to regenerate impaired tissue in patients with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Judy Ashworth, MD, as Chief Medical Officer of the Company. Dr. Ashworth brings deep experience and strong managerial skills in drug development and operations.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Judy Ashworth to our executive management team," said Denis Dufrane, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Novadip. "Dr. Ashworth has a tremendous amount of experience in clinical development. She will help guide and accelerate our clinical development program, including our upcoming Type C meeting with FDA to discuss the next development step for one of our lead assets, NVD-003."

Dr. Ashworth is currently Senior Vice President at Pinney Associates, Inc., where she supports clients' clinical development programs across a range of indications. Dr. Ashworth also serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Harm Reduction Therapeutics, a nonprofit pharmaceutical company developing a low-cost naloxone available product for the OTC market to reduce opioid overdose deaths. Dr. Ashworth received her bachelor's degree in Biology from the University of California Santa Barbara and her medical degree from the University of California Los Angeles.

"I am elated to join the Novadip team to help advance the clinical development of Novadip's tissue regeneration product pipeline," said Dr. Ashworth, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Novadip. "The data and patient outcomes generated to date from both clinical studies and compassionate use truly demonstrate the potential clinical utility of this technology for patients with critical size bone defects and non-healing fractures.

Novadip is developing NVD-003, an autologous therapy derived from adipose stem cells as a potential single treatment to save limbs and restore mobility? in patients with congenital pseudarthrosis of the tibia (CPT), a rare pediatric bone condition. NVD-003 has received orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from the US FDA. If NVD-003 is approved by the FDA, Novadip is eligible to receive a priority review voucher that could provide more than $100 million revenue. The Company is also developing an allogeneic "off-the-shelf" therapeutic, NVD-X3, to provide accelerated, durable bone union in common orthopedic conditions such as spinal fusion and non-healing fractures. Both investigational products are derived from Novadip's 3M³ platform, a 3-dimensional, extracellular matrix that utilizes adipose-derived stem cells to deliver highly specific growth factors and miRNAs to mimic the physiology of natural tissue healing.

About Novadip Biosciences

Novadip Biosciences SA is a clinical stage company developing best in class tissue regeneration therapies to elevate the standard of care for critical size bone defects, common orthopedic conditions, and cancer. Its unique 3M³ tissue regeneration technology platform has the potential to generate an array of product candidates to address hard and soft tissue reconstruction for patients with limited or no treatment options. Co-Founded in 2013 by Denis Dufrane, MD, PhD, Novadip is headquartered in Mont Saint-Guibert, Belgium. For more information, visit http://www.novadip.com.

