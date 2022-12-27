Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company dedicated to finding ways to tread more lightly on the planet, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended September 30, 2022.

"Our financial consulting services fueled our growth in fiscal 2022, as we pursued the development of our 182 claims in a well-established mining jurisdiction," commented Paul Riss, CEO of the Company. "Our portfolio companies continue to add value to our balance sheet, and we now own aged equity securities with no restrictive legend. We believe we are in a unique position because we generate revenues and operating profits even as we explore and target nickel sulfide, copper, zinc and other critical minerals needed to power the electric vehicle industry."

"Although we believe the true value of our company will only be revealed when we uncover the environmentally friendly minerals from our property in Ontario Canada, we are pleased with the performance of our other assets and the business relationships we are building by working with the executives of our portfolio companies," continued Riss. "We focus on businesses that can operate in a responsible and sustainable manner, and we anticipate we can further build one of our subsidiaries, ICF Industries, as we unlock and expand the footprint of our other subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold, in the Timmins nickel district."

Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue growth of $695,609, or 52%, to $2,031,903 from $1,336,294 in prior year

Operating income increase of $1,192,512, or 570%, to $1,401,656 from $209,144 in prior year

No convertible debt, $90,000 in non-convertible debt at an annual interest rate of 3.75% over a 30-year term

Equity securities at fair value of $4.1 million as of September 30, 2022

Mineral interests, at historical cost, of $509,358 as of September 30, 2022

Book value of $4.5 million as of September 30, 2022

The Company has uploaded its PCAOB audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 to OTC Markets. Please refer to the financial statements for complete details of the Company's operating results.

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is propelled by the challenge of doing more with less. It owns two operating subsidiaries. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. owns 182 mining cells in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, which is prolific to nickel, gold and copper. The nickel is targeted as a high-performance, sustainable, environmentally friendly component of batteries for electric vehicles.

The subsidiary ICF Industries Inc. owns a diversified basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities. It received these equity positions in exchange for consulting and financial reporting services. The market value of its investment portfolio amounted to approximately 4.1 million on September 30, 2022. The Company intends to use these positions as a source of operating capital.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 0.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified contractors continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash $ 22,405

$ 59,174

Accounts receivable

-



3,105

Prepaid expenses -

80,916

Total current assets

22,405



143,195

Equity securities at fair value

2,268,900



4,074,250

Related party equity securities at fair value

1,806,000



93,000

Investments

3,150



133,150

Mineral interests 509,358

374,525

TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,609,813

$ 4,818,120











LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accrued expenses $ 15,333

$ 12,505

Due to related parties

12,113



18,780

Accrued interest payable

7,545



4,207

Current portion of long-term debt 1,599

467

Total current liabilities

36,590



35,959











Long-term notes payable, less current portion 88,401

89,533

Total liabilities 124,991

125,492











Commitments and contingencies





-











Shareholders' equity







Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized







Series A, par value $.001, 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding

1,000



1,000

Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value







Series C, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding

10



10

Common stock, par value $.001, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 82,213,441 and 67,340,075 issued and outstanding, respectively

82,213



67,340

Additional paid in capital

7,232,525



7,004,548

Accumulated deficit (2,830,926 ) (2,380,270 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,484,822

4,692,628

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,609,813

$ 4,818,120



HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS





Year Ended



Year Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021















Revenues $ 2,031,903

$ 1,336,294

Cost of revenues 353,525

597,200

Gross Profit

1,678,378



739,094











Expenses:







Wages

24,495



40,020

Consulting fees

198,687



417,425

Advertising

11,129



36,927

Rent

1,200



1,200

General and administrative

35,676



28,476

Professional services 5,535

5,902

Total operating expenses 276,722

529,950











Income from operations 1,401,656

209,144











Other income (expenses):







Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

(1,848,950 )

3,112,425

Realized loss on investments

-



(140,100 ) Other income

-



37,981

Gain on sale of subsidiary

100



-

Interest expense (3,462 ) (3,728 ) Total other income (expenses) (1,852,312 ) 3,006,578











Net Income (loss) before income taxes

(450,656 )

3,215,722

Income tax expense -

-

Net income (loss) $ (450,656 ) $ 3,215,722











Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05

Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02











Weighted average number of shares outstanding







Basic 72,088,745

62,748,476

Fully diluted 72,088,745

129,329,557



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149503