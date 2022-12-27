Whole Foods Market Foundations: Shop Brands That Give Back Through Microcredit This Holiday Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

Whole Foods Market suppliers are empowering microentrepreneurs with income-generating opportunities this holiday season. These like-minded companies are donating a portion of their sales in select Whole Foods Market stores in December to fund microcredit through Whole Planet Foundation. The funds will go to Whole Planet Foundation's vetted microfinance partners around the globe to support microentrepreneurs in the communities where Whole Foods Market sources products. The average first microloan across Whole Planet Foundation projects is typically under $200, but the impact goes a long way to help establish or develop a microbusiness. Once these funds are repaid to microfinance partners, they reloan the capital, so funds continue to create economic opportunities in these communities. Learn more about each brand and why they choose to support our mission to alleviate poverty through microcredit.

Divina, Foodmatch

Divina, a Foodmatch brand, will celebrate 10 years in Whole Foods Market! This longtime supporter of Whole Planet Foundation has donated more than $120,000 to date through the sale of their product in select Whole Foods Market stores to fund microloans. They continue their support this holiday season by renewing their commitment to fund 110 additional microloans for entrepreneurs around the globe living in poverty. Every microloan is an opportunity for a microentrepreneur to lift herself and her family out of poverty.

MaryRuth's

Whole Planet Foundation welcomes MaryRuth's this year as a new supplier donor working to alleviate global poverty through microcredit. This woman-founded company knows the importance of income-generating opportunities and is paying it forward by supporting women microentrepreneurs around the globe with a chance to start or develop their own small businesses.

"MaryRuth's is honored to support Whole Planet Foundation as it aligns with our mission to inspire others to move forward every day. As a women-owned business that I started while in a lot of personal debt, I am passionate about helping people find their own financial freedom and empowering others to live their dreams," says MaryRuth Ghiyam, MaryRuth's Founder & CEO.

Pact

Pact believes the planet and the people in it should always come first in fashion. They partner with Fair Trade USA, Global Organic Textile Standard, and SimpliZero to ensure their products and processes support both people and the planet. Annually they remind holiday shoppers to shop responsibly, mindfully, and with care. As a fair trade certified brand, they are supporting sustainable livelihoods, safe working conditions, transparent supply chains, and additional development funds that impact entire communities. Additionally, by donating a portion of sales in select Whole Foods Market stores this holiday season, they are creating income-generating opportunities through Whole Planet Foundation for microentrepreneurs, primarily women, living in poverty.

"Pact loves supporting and working with Whole Planet Foundation and its mission. As the majority of the microcredit loans go to women, we are proud to be a donor of Whole Planet Foundation." Colleen Bale-Wright Sr. Director of National Accounts.

Primal Kitchen

Since 2018, Primal Kitchen has worked to increase its support of Whole Planet Foundation to fund microcredit in underserved communities where Whole Foods Market sources products. They end the year donating a portion of sales in select Whole Foods Market stores this month to support microentrepreneurs with the opportunity to lift themselves and their families out of poverty. Beyond this holiday season, Primal Kitchen looks to increase its support in 2023 to further our mission in the New Year.

"The most treasured gift of the holiday season is quality time spent with loved ones, and Primal Kitchen is proud to inspire delicious family meals with our holiday offerings. In gratitude for the season's abundant joys, Primal Kitchen is honored to support Whole Planet Foundation to give the gift of economic opportunity to entrepreneurs living in poverty around the globe through payable microloans", says the Primal Kitchen Team.

Vital Farms

Vital Farms, the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales, is dedicated to a stakeholder model that prioritizes the long-term benefits of all stakeholders, including over 300 small family farms. Through their supply chain, they provide economic opportunity to farmers and continue this work through their support of microentrepreneurs through Whole Planet Foundation.

"Our decade-long relationship with Whole Planet Foundation is rooted in our shared purpose to improve the lives of people. We are honored to continue to support their incredible efforts to help alleviate global poverty through our donation this year", says the Vital Farms Team

Whole Planet Foundation is so grateful for the support of these brands this holiday season. To date, suppliers of Whole Foods Market have donated over $17 million to fund microcredit around the globe. We look forward to continuing this important work with these generous donors and more in 2023.

