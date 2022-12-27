Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.12.2022
Großartige News! Größter Vertrag der Firmengeschichte unterzeichnet!
WKN: A1C2W3 ISIN: CNE100000Q35 Ticker-Symbol: 02G 
Tradegate
27.12.22
14:28 Uhr
0,640 Euro
+0,003
+0,53 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6200,63916:49
0,6210,64014:29
PR Newswire
27.12.2022 | 16:18
GAC MOTOR in Doha and Santiago Amid World Cup Excitement

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the World Cup 2022, GAC MOTOR launched a series of World Cup-related promotions in Doha, Qatar, that aimed to connect the enthusiastic crowd to the passionate worlds of both football and car-making.

