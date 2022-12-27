Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Großartige News! Größter Vertrag der Firmengeschichte unterzeichnet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DFA3 ISIN: DK0061675006 Ticker-Symbol: K41 
Frankfurt
27.12.22
09:15 Uhr
0,869 Euro
-0,006
-0,69 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN MEDICAL SOLUTIONS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN MEDICAL SOLUTIONS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.12.2022 | 16:22
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S - increase

New shares in Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S will be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 30 December 2022. The new
shares are issued due to exercise of warrants. 



Name:              Scandinavian Medical Solutions
---------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061675006         
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SMSMED            
---------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 27,250,000 shares       
---------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             66,666 shares         
---------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  27,316,666 shares       
---------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 1             
---------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.04           
---------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     236967            
---------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S,?John
Norden, tel. +45 20720200
SCANDINAVIAN MEDICAL SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.