First North Denmark: Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S - increase

New shares in Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 30 December 2022. The new shares are issued due to exercise of warrants. Name: Scandinavian Medical Solutions --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061675006 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SMSMED --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 27,250,000 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 66,666 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 27,316,666 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.04 --------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 236967 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S,?John Norden, tel. +45 20720200