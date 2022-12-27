Driving Towards a Low Carbon Future With Dow Polyurethanes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / DOW

Imagining a fossil-free future for all industries

From the pillows we rest our heads on to the cars we drive to get from A to B, and the sports surfaces we play on, consumers are increasingly aware of their carbon and circular footprint and actively seek out solutions that can help make their daily activities more sustainable.

Likewise, each stakeholder in the manufacturing value chain is looking for solutions to achieve their own sustainability goals and provide eco-conscious customers with innovative solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future for all.

LET'S START AT THE BEGINNING

It all begins with the raw material, in this case, the polyols and isocyanates used to develop the products that feature in rigid and flexible foams. The majority of feedstock currently used to develop these raw materials is fossil-fuel based.

Given that the end products span across industries, from automotive to commercial and domestic appliances, bedding and furniture and footwear, among many others, the opportunity to displace fossil-based feedstock is significant.

To reduce reliance on fossil fuels, we need to consider alternative raw materials developed from bio-based feedstocks from non-competing food sources and circular feedstocks from waste sources.

ISCC PLUS CERTIFICATION ACCELERATES SUSTAINABILITY FOR THE VALUE CHAIN

Through the implementation of an externally certified mass balance chain of custody method, it is possible to trace the flow of sustainable materials through complex value chains and attribute it based on verifiable bookkeeping.

In fact, Dow currently has three European Polyurethanes (PU) production sites in the Netherlands and Germany with International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS recognition for compliance with rigorous tracking of feedstocks through the mass balance chain of custody.

"These three production sites can process sustainable feedstocks from our ISCC PLUS certified crackers to make circular or bio-circular polyols. Customers looking for low carbon and circular solutions can put them to use without the need for product re-qualification." - Marcel Moeller, Global Sustainability Director, Dow Polyurethanes, CAV & POPG

With the early success of the three production sites, we are now striving towards certification of all our Polyurethanes (PU), Chlor Alkali Vinyl (CAV) & Propylene Oxide and Propylene Glycols (POPG) European sites.

This is all part of a long-term vision to make our chemistries the material of choice for the future by addressing sustainability along the product lifecycle. Combined with innovation programs to recycle end-of-life PU waste streams, we have a growing number of solutions to help our customers meet their sustainability goals.

Working together, we strive to help customers and end-consumers rest a little easier each night knowing they are sleeping on pillows with a lower carbon footprint.

For more information on how we work towards decarbonization in Dow Polyurethanes and to read more about circular and safer material stories, please visit our website.

