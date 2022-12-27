Gateway Classic Cars Surpasses Competition by Adding an Auction Platform to its Top Tier Consignment Program

O'Fallon, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - Gateway Classic Cars is thrilled to announce their new partnership with Gateway Classic Auctions to offer customers a never seen before 360-degree sales platform. In addition to their already successful consignment program, Gateway Classic Cars will now be offering an auction platform as well. This next great chapter in the company's history will help sellers find the perfect home for their treasured vehicles in a more customizable and tailored fashion fit for today's marketplace.

With the influx of online sales auctions, Gateway Classic Cars discovered that no other automotive sales company offered a 360-degree sales option for their customers. Partnering with Gateway Classic Auctions allows Gateway Classic Cars to fulfill that demand. Technology is constantly evolving and so is Gateway Classic Cars. They understand that remaining the world's largest automotive sales company means leading this industry forward.

They are the first to offer their customers every avenue and opportunity available to not only sell their vehicles but purchase them as well. The auction platform will enhance their current consignment program by solidifying Gateway Classic Car's position as the leader in classic car sales. Their 360-degree sales platform includes 21 showrooms, a top tier consignment program and now the addition of an auction all designed to specifically target the right buyer no matter the method consumers prefer to shop.

Heading into their 24th year in business, Gateway Classic Cars will continue to remain the leader in global marketing for classic and exotic vehicles. The addition of an auction platform will only strengthen their position as the largest classic and exotic car sales network in the world. Since 1999, Gateway Classic Cars has specialized in selling classic and exotic vehicles for private sellers, collectors, and estates by improving their success in passing along the passion for their treasured vehicles. Plus, no other company is more reputable and eager to assist fellow classic car enthusiasts around the world with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their dreams.

Gateway Classic Cars is thrilled about the next chapter in their story, the future is looking classic. To learn more about Gateway Classic Auctions, click the link https://www.gatewayclassiccars.com/auctions or call Gateway Classic Cars at (866) 383-1416 to speak directly with one of their inventory specialists about the new 360-degree platform. At Gateway Classic Cars, Dreams are Driven!





Gateway Classic Auctions: 1972 Chevy Nova



Gateway Classic Auctions: 1969 Volkswagen Beetle



Gateway Classic Auctions: 1970 Ford Mustang



