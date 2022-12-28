DJ SWEF: Publication of a Circular containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Publication of a Circular containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 28-Dec-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(the "Company")

Publication of a Circular containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Further to the announcement of 31 October 2022, Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that it has published a circular (the "Circular") which will be sent to shareholders today.

The Circular sets out details regarding the proposed amendments to the Company's investment policy (the "Investment Policy") that will enable the Board to pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders. To facilitate the return of capital, the Company will also be proposing changes to its articles of incorporation (the "Articles") to provide for compulsory redemptions of shares in the Company, details of which are also set out in the Circular.

The Circular also contains a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company at which approval will be sought from shareholders for the proposed amendments to the Investment Policy and for the adoption of new Articles containing provisions for the compulsory redemption of shares as referred to above. The EGM will be held at 9.30 a.m. on Friday, 27 January 2023 at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HL.

A copy of the Circular will shortly be made available on the Company's website at https:// starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the Circular.

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost +44 (0)20 3530 3630 Starwood Capital Duncan MacPherson +44 (0)20 7016 3655 Jefferies International Limited Gaudi Le Roux Harry Randall +44 (0)20 7029 8000 Buchanan Helen Tarbet +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Henry Wilson +44 (0) 07788 528143 Hannah Ratcliff

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Company is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NOG TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 211063 EQS News ID: 1521055 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521055&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)