Das Instrument 2XX NO0010716863 XXL ASA A NK -,40 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2022

The instrument 2XX NO0010716863 XXL ASA A NK -,40 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.12.2022



Das Instrument H7M JP3786200000 HITACHI MET. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.12.2022

The instrument H7M JP3786200000 HITACHI MET. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2022



Das Instrument IB10 US82982V1017 SITIO ROYALTIES CORP.CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.12.2022

The instrument IB10 US82982V1017 SITIO ROYALTIES CORP.CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2022



Das Instrument BFQ US0585161054 BALLANTYNE STRONG DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.12.2022

The instrument BFQ US0585161054 BALLANTYNE STRONG DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2022



Das Instrument 2TQ US10918L1035 BRIGHAM MIN. CL.A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.12.2022

The instrument 2TQ US10918L1035 BRIGHAM MIN. CL.A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2022

XXL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de