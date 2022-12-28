Researchers from the University of New South Wales have been chosen to work with Airbus Defence and Space on a strategic research program to fast-track the development of high-efficiency solar cells for space applications.From pv magazine Australia Airbus Defense and Space has announced it will team with researchers from the University of New South Wales on a strategic research program to fast-track the development of high-efficiency solar cells to be used in space. Airbus Defense and Space, a division of Airbus, has selected the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney to conduct a multi-year ...

