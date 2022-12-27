VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 19th to December 20th, 2022

Nanterre, December 27th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 19th to December 20th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 19th to December 20th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 19-Dec-22 FR0000125486 45 92,3700 XPAR VINCI 20-Dec-22 FR0000125486 11 695 92,1494 XPAR VINCI 20-Dec-22 FR0000125486 4 260 92,0815 DXE VINCI 20-Dec-22 FR0000125486 3 669 92,0998 TQE VINCI 20-Dec-22 FR0000125486 769 92,0681 AQE TOTAL 20 438 92,1238

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment