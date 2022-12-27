ASML Netherlands BV: ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|19-Dec-22
|10,076
|€541.46
|€5,455,776.15
|20-Dec-22
|12,562
|€532.92
|€6,694,533.50
|21-Dec-22
|12,263
|€537.42
|€6,590,331.18
|22-Dec-22
|12,769
|€536.43
|€6,849,720.64
|23-Dec-22
|12,560
|€519.42
|€6,523,854.91
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771
