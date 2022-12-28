DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 237.8668
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6271444
CODE: CMU LN
ISIN: LU1602144575
