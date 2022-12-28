UPENDS, an e-cigarette brand that prioritizes users' experience and aims to become the favorite brand for vapers, has recently released its brand new next-gen mesh coil technology and UpBAR GT, the world's first car concept disposable vape equipped with the next-gen mesh coil.

What Does the Next-gen Mesh Coil Mean to the Vape Market?

With the surge of the disposable vape market, countless manufacturers and brands influx into this track, pushing technology innovation quickly. Mesh coil, the key tech of disposable vapes, becomes the essential of tech innovation, which profoundly influences performance like flavor reproduction and puffs. It is obvious that products with stronger next-gen mesh coils will be more competitive in the market.

Next-gen Mesh Coil Comes with Significant Improvements in Performance.

Since the release of its "Mesh Coil is the Future" brand proposition, UPENDS has been dedicated to the innovation of mesh coil technology and has made many breakthroughs. After lab tests and adjustments, UPENDS next-gen mesh coil has been invented successfully. "Compared with traditional mesh coils, its flavor reproduction increased by 38%, puffs increased by 33% and energy efficiency increased by 36% with the same e-liquid capacity", said Doctor WU, the Chief Product Officer of UPENDS. "We are so excited to release the next-gen mesh coil, and we believe that our customers will be satisfied with the strong performance and longevity it brings."

UPENDS Makes A Comprehensive Breakthrough in Mesh Coil Technology.

Not only optimizing the coil, UPENDS has also upgraded technologies of the whole cotton coil platform for better performance and quality control. It features a V-shaped air inlet design that can accelerate aerosol delivery, decrease condensate and provide stronger smoke, compared with normal straight channels. Meanwhile, there's literally no possibility of burnt tastes and oil leakage thanks to its industry-first Tesla value, unique separate air exchange and e-liquid supply channels and multi-layer seal leakage-proof. In addition, it adopts fully-automated manufacturing process technology, aiming to guarantee both production efficiency and stable high quality.

UpBAR GT with Next-gen Mesh Coil is Coming in January 2023.

So what does the next-gen mesh coil bring to UPENDS? UpBAR GT, the first disposable vape equipped with this technology will be the answer. As the "World's First Car Concept Disposable Vape", UpBAR GT seeks inspiration from sports cars and stands out from the crowd with its streamlined design and V-shaped grille decorations. GT is the abbreviation of Grand Touring, a type of car designed for high speed and long-distance driving, which also implies the features such as high quality, stability, security and more of UpBAR GT. In addition, there is an eco-friendly version using recycled materials.

About UPENDS

Founded in 2019, UPENDS is an e-cigarette brand dedicated to the field of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems. The good reputation of UPENDS as a leading e-cigarette brand in Europe attributes to its excellent manufacturing technology and quality, simple design, and cost-effective features. Currently, UPENDS is expanding its global development. UPENDS persistent pursuit is to prioritize users' experience and to be Vaper's favorite. For more information, please visit www.upends.com.

