Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Segun Odunuga joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Finance effective December 1, 2022.

"Segun brings extensive experience in accounting and finance for public companies and will be responsible for Andean's corporate reporting and compliance," stated Alberto Morales, Andean's CEO and Executive Chairman. "He will add significant bench strength to our senior management team, and we are pleased to welcome Segun to the Company."

Most recently the Vice President of Finance at TRX Gold, Mr. Odunuga has over 28 years of experience in financial reporting and management, risk management, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, IT management, public accounting, mining and the precious metal refining industry. Prior to joining TRX Gold, Mr. Odunuga was Vice President, Corporate Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer for McEwen Mining from 2021 to 2022. From 2015 to 2021 he was the Finance Director NA at Asahi Refining, where he managed the finance, IT, human resources and employee health and safety functions across the North American operations. He gained extensive mining experience while working with Centerra Gold as Group Assistant Controller from 2007 to 2015 and Crystallex International from 2004 to 2007. Prior to 2004, he worked with PwC in various audit and advisory positions, focusing predominately on the oil & gas and EPCM construction industries.

Mr. Odunuga is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria (Bachelor of Science) and earned his MBA from Aspen University, USA. He is a CA of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and CPA, CA of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA, CA). He also earned a Certificate in Corporate Finance from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Andean also announced that it has granted Mr. Odunuga an aggregate of 50,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to Andean's Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan, as approved by the Company's shareholders on September 8, 2022. The RSUs shall vest on the date that is twelve months from the effective grant date of December 12, 2022. Upon vesting, each RSU will be settled by the issuance of one common share of Andean. The RSUs do not expire. The Company's shares closed at C$1.15 per common share on December 23, 2022.

About Andean Precious Metal

Andean Precious Metals is a growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating continuously since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver equivalents per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly owned San Pablo project and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and the wider Americas. Andean is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

